Your browser does not appear to have Javascript support enabled. Without it IPv6-test.com can only show you the address for the default protocol your browser is using.

IPv6-test.com is a free service that checks your IPv6 and IPv4 connectivity and speed. Diagnose connection problems, discover which address(es) you are currently using to browse the Internet, and what is your browser's protocol of choice when both v6 and v4 are available.